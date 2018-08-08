Citing

Citing this dissertation

Please use the following prepared dissertation citation formats.

APA Ito, J. (2018). Practice of Change (Doctoral dissertation). Retrieved from https://www.practiceofchange.org/

Harvard Ito, J. (2018). Practice of Change Doctoral dissertation. Keio University. Retrieved from https://www.practiceofchange.org/

Vancouver Ito J. Practice of Change [Dissertation on the Internet]. Japan: Keio University; 2018 Nov 19; Available from: https://www.practiceofchange.org/

Bibtex @phdthesis{ito_2018, title={Practice of Change}, url={https://www.practiceofchange.org/}, journal={Practice of Change}, school={Keio University}, author={Ito, Joichi}, year={2018}, month={Nov} }

Citing individual chapters of the dissertation

You may notice individual chapters have a "Cite" button on the left side of the banner image. Also, right below this, hidden in "Show All Details" are the same citation options.

Please note: Due to the nature of the CMS which publishes this dissertation, the Citation Formats used in these per-chapter citations are for citing journal entries.