by
Boris Kowalczuk
Published: Jan 16, 2019
Appendix B: Letter 1 to Massachusetts Legislature on Pretrial Risk Assessment
by
Joichi Ito
Published: Nov 20, 2018
Appendix A: Professor of the Practice Research Statement
by
Joichi Ito
Published: Nov 19, 2018
Bibliography
by
Joichi Ito
Published: Nov 19, 2018
List of Figures and Tables
by
Joichi Ito
Published: Nov 19, 2018
6. Conclusion
by
Joichi Ito
Published: Nov 19, 2018
Summary of the dissertation and exploration of future work.
5. Agents of Change
by
Joichi Ito
Published: Nov 19, 2018
Personal reflections and thoughts on how we might behave as individuals and institutions.
4. Practice of Change
by
Joichi Ito
Published: Nov 19, 2018
Describing through my own experience how to test and deploy the ideas.
3. Theory of Change
by
Joichi Ito
Published: Nov 19, 2018
A theory of change developed through the work of others and my own experience.
2. Requiring Change
by
Joichi Ito
Published: Nov 19, 2018
Descriptions of several systems that require interventions as a result of the increasing complexity of their environments.
1. Introduction
by
Joichi Ito
Published: Nov 19, 2018
Description of thesis and overview of the structure and argument of the dissertation.
