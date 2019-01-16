Skip to main content
Published on Jan 16, 2019

by Boris Kowalczuk
the project is a two decades antidisciplinary research of mine and is a mix of many concepts of Joi Itos Media Lab crew, multible TED speakers, STEM scientists and engineers, activists, peace movements, BIG DATA cooperations, internet concepts, philosphers philosophys, sciencefiction allegories and many more…

SHORT: i reverse engineered the Technological Singularity and replaced everything that became Skynet with the concepts and projects of all this wonderful peoples works and life dedications!

What i became, was the Technological Singularity Vice Versa, giving 99.9% to the people

https://worldpeaceengine.pubpub.org

